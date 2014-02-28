版本:
German court rejects 1.6 bln eur claim vs Apple by IPCom

MANNHEIM, Germany Feb 28 A German court on Friday dismissed a lawsuit filed against Apple by German patent manager IPCom claiming 1.57 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in damages.

The claim concerned a mobile telephone patent that enables mobile phones to make emergency calls even when networks are overloaded.
