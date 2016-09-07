Apple jack axe ushers in a voice-driven world

* New iPhone 7 ditches the audio jack; offers adapter
* Entering age of discreet 'hearables' - experts
* Could be $16 bln market by 2020
* Industry sees voice control, artificial intelligence
By Jeremy Wagstaff
Sept 7 The new Apple iPhone has
something missing: the small socket millions of us have used for
years to plug in headphones.
While some fans opposed the widely anticipated move - one
online petition urging Apple to keep the headphone jack drew
more than 300,000 signatures - equipment suppliers and experts
heralded a change in how users will interact with their devices.
Axing the jack, they say, paves the way for discreet,
bean-sized earbuds that can simultaneously translate, filter out
unwanted noise or let us control other devices by voice - and
drive up the value of the so-called 'hearables' market to $16
billion within five years.
It's the vision of the futuristic 2013 movie "Her", where a
human has a love affair with a disembodied voice in his ear. But
some who follow the industry say it's closer than many think,
noting improvements in wireless technologies, materials,
artificial intelligence and battery life.
"It's surprisingly close," says Nick Hunn, a UK-based
consultant who works with manufacturers and a group defining the
short-range wireless Bluetooth standard.
UN-WIRED
Apple justified the removal of the jack as a courageous move
to ditch a 100-year-old technology and make more space inside
the iPhone. It offered as alternatives a lightning
cable earphone and an adapter for the old type, but touted new
wireless earphones.
"It makes no sense to tether ourselves with cables to our
mobile devices," said Phil Schiller, senior VP of worldwide
marketing, announcing the launch of AirPods, Apple's own
wireless earbuds using the firm's new wireless W1 chip, and
costing $159.
"We're just at the beginning of a truly wireless future
we've been working towards for many years," added chief design
officer Jonathan Ive.
And that great uncabling has already begun.
Speakers were first: more than 100 million wireless speakers
will be sold this year, most of them using Bluetooth, according
to SAR Insight and Consulting.
Now it's headsets: spending on wireless headsets overtook
wired ones last year, says Steven LeBoeuf, founder of Valencell,
a developer of biometric sensor technology for wearable devices.
The next step is to make those earphones smarter.
German wireless earbud start-up Bragi, for example, last
week announced a partnership to hook up its earbuds with IBM's
artificial intelligence engine, Watson. IBM said users
would be able to communicate, monitor vital signs, receive and
give instructions and translate from one language to another
using Bragi's smart earphones.
Firefighters would be better able to hear and locate victims
and colleagues, and co-workers could collaborate using both
hands, said Bragi CEO Nikolaj Hviid.
"This is not about making headphones," he said. "It's about
taking the user interface from your eyes and hand and having a
much more discreet one when needed. It's part of a bigger
puzzle."
INTELLIGENT ASSISTANCE
That bigger puzzle includes improving how computers
understand human commands.
Apple pointed to improvements in its Siri voice control
software, which can be activated by double tapping the AirPod.
Other major technology companies are also making strides,
with Amazon.com Inc's Alexa software letting you
control an Internet-connected speaker with your voice.
Alphabet's Google has its own version.
Among China's technology leaders, Baidu is working
on improving transcribing speech, and says its Deep Speech 2
system can transcribe English and Chinese about three times
faster than a human. It says the number of voice interactions
with its products has tripled since the start of last year.
Start-ups, too, are forging a path. New York-based Scarlet,
funded by Samsung Electronics, this year launched an
intelligent assistant app that briefs the user on relevant
information based on weather, outside events and your calendar.
Valencell has focused on putting biometrics in the earbud,
such as measuring the user's heart rate. Its technology can be
found in over a dozen products so far, says LeBoeuf.
Bragi has worked on solving some of the problems connecting
two wireless buds with a device and with each other, and wants
to "bring intelligence to wearables," says Hviid.
But there are still teething problems.
Hviid says Bragi's latest earbuds, launched this week,
resolve many of the issues that drew criticism in the first
generation product. Others say artificial intelligence is still
not there, though it's much better than even a few years ago.
"Apple's AI is not ready now," says Gonzalo Tudela, CEO of
Vandrico Solutions, an enterprise wearables software company.
NO VOICE NEEDED
But many, including some major hardware players, sense the
time is near.
Samsung last month launched its IconX wireless earbuds,
which include biometrics, while Sony's Xperia Ear
promises to deliver weather and message notifications via voice,
and to recognise input either by voice or head movements. LG
Electronics said last week it was including Alexa in
its SmartThinQ Hub, a device used to connect home appliances
over the Internet.
And some are already pioneering the next step - where voice
commands are unnecessary.
U.S. start-up Emotiv Systems is selling a $300 headset that
allows the user to control software with the mind and face.
This, says David Vivancos, an adviser to the company, is part of
a shift "to custom apps that learn from your usage. Your app and
my app will soon not be the same."
In the "Her" movie, the operating system becomes more and
more personal. "There's a case to be made for a hearable OS,"
says Mari Joller, Scarlet's founder and CEO, "which capitalises
on the combination of sensors, mobility, context and privacy to
enable experiences that are in many ways even more intimate and
powerful than the smartphone."
(Reporting by Jeremy Wagstaff, with additional reporting by Se
Young Lee; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)