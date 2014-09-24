UPDATE 1-Apple iPhone rollout marred by 'bendgate,' dropped cell service

(Recasts to add withdrawal of iOS 8 update, adds comment from
BlackBerry CEO, 14th paragraph)
By Christina Farr
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 Two new Apple
products hit speed bumps on Wednesday: iPhone 6 Plus buyers
discovered their phones can bend when placed in back pockets,
and the company pulled its latest mobile operating system after
reports of dropped cellular service.
"Bendgate," as the problem has already been dubbed on social
media sites, is a reminder of 2010's "antennagate," when iPhone
4 users reported a design flaw that caused dropped calls.
Apple did not comment on the bending-phone reports. But it
did announce that it was investigating reports of an issue with
an update of its iOS 8 operating system and in the meantime had
pulled the version designated 8.0.1.
The bendable-phone situation might prove particularly
troubling for those who wear skinny jeans, according to reports
on Facebook and Twitter. The phrase "Your pants are too tight
for your phone" has already received hundreds of mentions.
Some say the device, which has a lightweight aluminum shell,
is more malleable than expected, but that might fall short of a
design flaw, according to analysts.
Overall, evaluators seem flummoxed.
"A 'bendability test' hasn't been part of our breakability
testing to date because up until this week we've never seen a
phone thin enough to make this a potential issue," said a
spokesman at SquareTrade.
SquareTrade, which provides warranties to iPhone users, said
it planned more tests later on Wednesday.
Reports on the quirk first surfaced on Unbox Therapy, a
gadget-review show on YouTube.
Brandwatch, a company that tracks and analyzes data from
social media sites, said only a small number of people tweeted
about the "bend" in the days leading up to Sept. 22. But after
the release of the YouTube video, which had racked up over 6
million views by midday Wednesday, Twitter mentions of the
"bend" had skyrocketed to 75,000.
Tweets are flying about the "bend in your pocket," the
challenge of wearing "tight pants," and that the iPhone 6 Plus
bends "with bare hands," said Brandwatch spokeswoman Dinah
Alobeid.
Another key topic, she said, is a comparison with the
Samsung Galaxy Note 3 phone, which has nearly 4,500 mentions.
Apple spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests
for comment, but at least one rival smartphone maker jumped at
the chance to weigh in.
"I would challenge you guys to bend our Passport," John
Chen, Blackberry's chief executive officer, said on
Wednesday at an event in Toronto to unveil its newest phone.
On Monday, Apple said it had shipped 10 million units of the
iPhone 6 and 6 Plus since it began selling the phone on Friday.
Apple stock edged down 89 cents, or 0.87 percent to $101.75
on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Christina Farr and Anya George Tharakan; Editing
by Andre Grenon and Jonathan Oatis)