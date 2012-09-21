Smugglers take iPhone 5 to China, but supplies thin

HONG KONG, Sept 21 It took little more than five
hours for the first Apple iPhone 5s to go on sale in
China after being smuggled across the border from Hong Kong, but
supplies were short and prices high.
In a crowded building in the southern city of Shenzhen, a
salesman stood by as shoppers speaking various dialects
scrambled to take photos of three shiny new iPhones on display
in his glass cabinet.
"The stock is so limited that people are treating these
iPhone 5s like gems," said another cigarette-smoking salesman,
surnamed Lin. "I pre-ordered online and got quite a few people
to do the same but I could only get a few."
New Apple products are typically rolled out later in
mainland China than in Hong Kong, creating a thriving "grey
market" for enterprising traders. According to local media
reports the iPhone 5 is expected go on sales in China by
year-end.
Vendors such as Lin also make a year-round living exploiting
the price difference between Apple and other popular brands in
Hong Kong, a free port just an hour from Shenzhen with zero-duty
on many electronics imports, and China.
At the iPhone 5's debut in Hong Kong earlier in the day,
small groups of people carrying rucksacks filled with cash
waited outside the city's flagship store hoping to snap up
phones for resale.
For anyone able to secure one, the new phone cost HK$5,588
($720), or the equivalent of around 4,545 yuan, at the Hong Kong
Apple store, while they were selling for between 7,500 yuan and
9,000 yuan in the litter-strewn building in Shenzhen where fake
and smuggled phones are often hawked.
But trade was slow.
On Friday afternoon, most vendors in the Shenzhen building
still had their stalls filled with the iPhone 4S, promising that
the latest model would arrive in the evening, when potential
buyers were hoping to get a better deal.