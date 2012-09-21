Swiss railway weighs challenge to Apple over trademark clock

* Black and red clock a 20th-century design classic
* iPad has new world clock design
ZURICH, Sept 21 Swiss railway operator SBB and a
Swiss watchmaker are considering challenging Apple over
the striking similarity between the country's trademark station
clocks and the clock on a new operating system for the iPad.
"We now have to agree on the legal framework between SBB and
Apple," SBB spokesman Reto Kormann said, adding that Swiss
railways still held the trademark for the emblematic clock
designed by Zurich-born engineer Hans Hilfiker in 1944.
"SBB isn't hurt, but proud that his icon of watch design is
being used by a globally active and successful business."
Mondaine Group, the company that has held the licence since
1986 to make clocks and wristwatches for consumers based on the
20th-century design classic, said it would also challenge Apple.
"The app is pretty much identical to our Mondaine watch,"
Andre Bernheim, the company's co-owner, told Reuters. "Three
companies together - Apple, SBB and Mondaine - can together
achieve something positive. We'll see how this all ends up."
An Apple spokesman was not immediately available to comment.
The minimalist clock, which is emblematic of Switzerland's
tradition of punctuality, was designed for the national rail
service to help travellers to check the time at a distance as
they hurried to catch their trains.
In 1953 Hilfiker added a red second hand, which pauses
briefly at the top of each minute "to enable trains to depart
punctually", as he put it.
The second hand with a circle at its end is based on the
device a station manager on the platform would wave for a
train's departure, and SBB holds the rights to the design.
"Yet again we see that something that looks simple isn't
simple," Bernheim.
The redesigned clock app is a new feature on Apple's iPad
computer with the iOS 6 mobile operating system. It uses black
dashes for numbers and a red second hand with a circle at the
end, just like the Swiss railway clock, a Reuters employee
visiting an Apple store observed.
The Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Design Museum
in London have both included Hilfiker's clock among their
examples of outstanding 20th-century design.
Switzerland's tradition of watchmaking stretches back
hundreds of years and includes famous luxury watchmakers such as
Patek Philippe, Rolex and Omega.