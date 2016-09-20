Apple's iPhone 7 more expensive to make - IHS Markit

Sept 20 Apple Inc is spending more to
manufacture its iPhone 7 smartphone than predecessor iPhone 6S
due to features such as a bigger battery and larger storage
capacity, according to a teardown by IHS Markit Ltd.
Including $5 in basic manufacturing costs, total cost to
manufacture the iPhone 7 mobile rises to $224.80, $36.89 higher
than the business research provider's estimates for the iPhone
6S.
Apple retails an unsubsidized 32GB iPhone 7 at $649.
The company unveiled the iPhone 7 with high-resolution
cameras and no headphone jack at its annual launch on Sept. 7.
IHS Markit also said on Tuesday the iPhone 7's Bill Of
Materials (BOM), a financial estimate of the raw materials used,
was "in line" with flagship smartphones made by rival Samsung
Electronics but Apple ekes out better margins.
"All other things being equal, Apple still makes more margin
from hardware than Samsung, but materials costs are higher than
in the past," said Andrew Rassweiler, senior director of cost
benchmarking services at IHS Markit.
IHS Markit has not yet performed a teardown analysis on the
larger iPhone 7 Plus.
Supplies of Apple's iPhone 7 Plus have been exhausted in all
shades, and the smaller iPhone 7 has also sold out in the new
jet black color, the company said last week.
Yet, in some markets, such as China, interest in the new
phone has been muted, as cheaper local brands amp up their
design and marketing.
