C Spire to become fourth US Apple iPhone operator

* C Spire to get iPhone in coming weeks
* Bigger rival T-Mobile USA is still out of loop
Oct 19 C Spire Wireless, a privately held
regional U.S. mobile phone network operator, will become the
fourth U.S. operator to sell the Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPhone in
"coming weeks" beating much bigger rival T-Mobile USA to a
Apple deal.
C Spire, which recently changed its name from Cellular
South, has about a million customers in four states, making it
more than 33 times smaller than No. 4 U.S. operator T-Mobile
USA, which has 33.6 million customers.
Mississippi-based C Spire said the device would be for
bill-paying subscribers rather than pay-as-you-go customers,
but declined to give further details about its deal with
Apple.
T-Mobile USA, a unit of Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), said
in September that it has told Apple it would like to sell the
iPhone and referred additional questions to Apple.
No. 3 U.S. mobile provider Sprint Nextel (S.N) became the
third U.S. operator to offer iPhone earlier this month, after
AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon
Communications (VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).
T-Mobile USA is fighting in court for regulatory approval
to be bought by AT&T in a $39 billion deal that U.S. regulators
have sought to block.
