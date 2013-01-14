UPDATE 1-Apple cuts orders for iPhone 5 parts on weak demand-Nikkei

Jan 14 Apple Inc has cut orders for LCD
screens and other parts for the iPhone 5 this quarter due to
weak demand, the Nikkei reported on Monday, in a further sign
the U.S. firm is losing ground to Asian smartphone rivals.
Apple has asked Japan Display Inc, Sharp Corp and
South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd to roughly halve
supplies of LCD panels from an initial plan for about 65 million
screens in January-March, the Japanese daily said, citing people
familiar with the situation, adding the U.S. firm also cut
orders for other iPhone components.
The move, if confirmed, would tally with analysts saying
that sales of the new iPhone 5, which was released in September,
have not been as strong as anticipated.
Apple has lost ground in the $200 billion plus global
smartphone market to South Korean rival Samsung Electronics
and smaller Chinese rivals such as Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE Corp.
Samsung said on Monday that global sales of its flagship
Galaxy S smartphones had topped 100 million since the first
model was launched in May 2010. The Galaxy S3, launched last
May, sold more than 40 million in seven months. The new Galaxy S
IV is widely expected to be released within months, and may have
an unbreakable screen, full high-definition quality resolution
boasting 440 pixels per inch, and a more powerful processor.
Samsung has overtaken Apple, helped in part by the
popularity of its Galaxy Note II phone-cum-tablet, reinforcing
the benefits of offering a wider range of handheld devices at
most price points, while Apple rolled out just a single new
smartphone last year globally, analysts have said.
Samsung is expected to increase its smartphone sales by more
than a third this year, and widen its lead over Apple, according
to researcher Strategy Analytics, which has forecast Samsung
will sell 290 million smartphones in 2013 versus iPhone sales of
180 million. Kim Sung-in, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities in
Seoul, sees Samsung shipping 320 million smartphones this year
and doubling sales of its tablets to 32 million.
No one at Sharp was immediately available to comment on
Monday - a national holiday in Japan - and parts suppliers to
Apple in Taiwan declined to comment. An Apple spokesperson was
not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
Japan Display's plant in Nomi, southwest Japan, where Apple
has invested heavily, is expected to temporarily reduce output
by up to 80 percent from October-December levels, the Nikkei
reported, while Sharp's dedicated facility for iPhone 5 LCD
panels will trim production in January-February by about 40
percent.