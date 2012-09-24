Apple sold more than 5 million iPhone 5

UPDATE 1-StanChart shares fall after return to profit without dividend
* Bonus pool up 5 percent (Recasts, adds shares, Indonesia loss)
Sept 24 Apple Inc sold more than 5 million iPhone 5 smartphones in the three days after the new device hit the marketplace on Sept. 21, the company said on Monday.
Apple said it sold out its initial supply of iPhone 5s, as demand for its latest smartphone exceeded initial supply. While the majority of pre-orders have been shipped to customers, many are scheduled to go out in October, Apple said.
* Bonus pool up 5 percent (Recasts, adds shares, Indonesia loss)
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.