公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 24日 星期一

Apple sold more than 5 million iPhone 5

Sept 24 Apple Inc sold more than 5 million iPhone 5 smartphones in the three days after the new device hit the marketplace on Sept. 21, the company said on Monday.

Apple said it sold out its initial supply of iPhone 5s, as demand for its latest smartphone exceeded initial supply. While the majority of pre-orders have been shipped to customers, many are scheduled to go out in October, Apple said.

