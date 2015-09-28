REFILE-Apple reports record sales of iPhone 6s, 6s Plus in first weekend

(Corrects headline to say iPhone 6s rather than 6)

Sept 28 Apple said on Monday it sold more than 13 million iPhone 6s and 6s Plus in the first weekend on the market, a new record for its marquee product.

The company improved its previous record of 10 million iPhones sold in the first weekend of 2014, benefiting from the inclusion of the Chinese market, where the gadget's debut was delayed last year by regulatory issues. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Bernadette Baum)