Apple will not announce first-weekend sales of iPhone 7

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
Sept 8 Apple Inc will not release first-weekend sales of the newly announced iPhone 7, a spokeswoman for the company said.
The company decided to stop the practice because the number of phones sold during the period has become more a reflection of Apple's supply than demand, a company spokeswoman said, when asked whether Apple will be releasing the figure. (Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)