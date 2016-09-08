版本:
Apple will not announce first-weekend sales of iPhone 7

Sept 8 Apple Inc will not release first-weekend sales of the newly announced iPhone 7, a spokeswoman for the company said.

The company decided to stop the practice because the number of phones sold during the period has become more a reflection of Apple's supply than demand, a company spokeswoman said, when asked whether Apple will be releasing the figure. (Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

