Apple gears up for Sept 12 event, stokes iPhone talk

| SAN FRANCISCO, July 30
SAN FRANCISCO, July 30 Apple Inc is
gearing up to unveil a new product at a major Sept. 12 event, a
source familiar with the plan said, presaging the long-awaited
launch of the redesigned iPhone.
The world's most valuable technology company typically takes
the wraps off its latest smartphones around the fall, allowing
the gadget to hit store shelves in time for the peak holiday
shopping season.
The fifth iteration of the device that helped revolutionize
the mobile industry is expected to sport a thinner, larger
screen and a smaller dock connector, among other tweaks, sources
and analysts have said.
The company on Monday declined to comment.
Apple's iPhone launches are among the biggest affairs on
Silicon Valley's calendar, scrutinized by technology investors,
enthusiasts and consumers alike.
The Sept. 12 date may shift, the source said on condition of
anonymity.
Samsung Electronics launched its latest Galaxy
device in recent months, stealing a march on Apple in an
intensifying battle for mobile supremacy. The pair now command
more than half of global smartphone sales.
Technology blog iMore first reported the debut of the new
iPhone at a Sept. 12 event earlier on Monday.