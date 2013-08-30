Apple rolls out iPhone trade-in program in U.S. stores

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 30 Apple Inc has launched a trade-in program in its U.S. retail stores for older models of its iPhone as it gears up for the launch of a new version of the smartphone, it said on Friday.
Apple will give customers a credit for their old phones to be used toward the purchase of a new model, an Apple spokeswoman said.
A thriving industry exists for older versions of smartphones, especially the iPhone, on websites such as eBay and Gazelle. Even broken iPhones can fetch as much as $125 from vendors, who resell them in the United States and internationally.
Gazelle Chief Executive Israel Ganot estimated the used smartphone and tablet market in the United States will reach $14 billion by 2015.
"So there's obviously a huge opportunity here for multiple players," he said.
Apple shares dipped nearly 1 percent to $487.46.
