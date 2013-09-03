版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 4日 星期三 00:44 BJT

Apple invites media to Sept 10 event, new iPhone expected

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 Apple Inc sent an official invitation on Tuesday to a Sept 10 event at which it is expected to unveil the latest iPhone, and possibly a cheaper version intended to accelerate its drive into developing markets.

"This should brighten everyone's day," the typically cryptic invitation read, under a graphic depicting pastel-colored circles surrounding a stark white Apple logo.

The company, which analysts say is losing market share in Asia to Samsung Electronics and other Android manufacturers, said in the invitation it will host a breakfast and presentation at its Cupertino headquarters.

