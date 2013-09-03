UPDATE 1-New iPhone expected as Apple asks media to Sept. 10 event

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 3 Apple Inc on
Tuesday sent official invitations to a Sept. 10 event at which
it is expected to unveil the latest version of the iPhone,
possibly in colors other than its trademark black and white.
"This should brighten everyone's day," the typically cryptic
invitation read, under a graphic depicting pastel-colored
circles surrounding a stark white Apple logo.
The company, which is making a focused effort to win over
consumers in Asia where rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and other Android manufacturers dominate, said in
the invitation it will host a breakfast and presentation at its
Cupertino, California headquarters.
The company did not specify as to what the presentation will
be about.
But supply chain sources told Reuters in June that Apple is
expected to launch two new models this year - widely referred to
as the iPhone 5S - with new fingerprint technology as well as a
cheaper version in plastic casing.
Apple plans to dress up the phone in a range of five or six
colors to differentiate it from the more expensive model that
has traditionally come only in black and white, according to the
sources.
Analysts say the company needs a cheaper phone to drive
faster growth in markets like China and India, and to counter
Samsung's edge in having a wide range of devices at varying
prices.
Growth in Asian markets is seen as key for smartphone
makers. China's smartphone market, for example, is set to grow
48 percent this year, outpacing the global increase of 31
percent, according to industry forecasts.