Shares of Apple, chip suppliers rise as iPhones hit stores

| Sept 20
Sept 20 Shares in Apple Inc and key
chip suppliers for its new iPhones rose on Friday, as the first
day of sales at Apple stores drew long queues and an analyst
said the first weekend would likely top the initial sales
figures of last year's model.
Hundreds of people queued up at Apple stores in cities
including Sydney, Tokyo and New York as Apple launched two
iPhone models simultaneously for the first time.
Analysts have questioned whether the technology of the new
top-end 5S is dramatic enough to persuade people to trade up.
Many have also questioned whether Apple has priced its new
plastic-backed 5C too high to combat cheaper smartphones that
use Google's Android operating system.
But that did not put off Jimmy Gunawan, the first in line
outside an Apple store in Sydney.
"It's been one year since iPhone 5. It's about time to
upgrade I guess," he told Reuters TV.
The new iPhones use chips made by Avago Technologies Ltd
, TriQuint Semiconductor Inc and Skyworks
Solutions Inc, according to repair firm iFixit, which
opened up the iPhone 5S and 5C on Thursday.
Broadcom Corp's chip is used for the touchscreen
controller in both phones, iFixit said. All these suppliers also
featured in last year's iPhone 5.
Apple shares rose as much as 1.3 percent as the new phones
went on sale in 11 markets. Avago shares rose 4.5 percent to a
year high, TriQuint rose 2.75 percent and Skyworks edged up 1.4
percent.
Apple could sell up to 6.5 million iPhones during the
weekend, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brian White said in a note.
Apple sold over 5 million iPhone 5 units during its opening
weekend last year.
Investors are concerned that the iPhone 5C, with a price tag
of $549 for an unlocked 16 GB model in the United States, may be
too expensive. But Apple has a history of cutting iPhone prices
once it has been on the market for a while, International
Strategy and Investment Group LLC analyst Brian Marshall said.
"We believe it (Apple) will do the same for 5C after initial
pent-up demand is met," Marshall said in a note.
Tech analysts this week praised the fingerprint scanner in
the 5S model, which lets users unlock their devices or make
purchases by simply pressing their finger.
The sensor technology that powers the fingerprint scanner in
the new iPhone 5S was developed by AuthenTec, which was bought
by Apple a year ago, iFixit said.
Apple shares hit a high of $478.55 on the Nasdaq before
easing back to $475.18, up 0.6 percent. Avago shares hit $42.58
before easing back to $42.13.
TriQuint shares rose to as high as $8.22 and Skyworks to
$26.00.