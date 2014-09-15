版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 15日 星期一 20:56 BJT

Apple receives record pre-orders for new iPhones

Sept 15 Apple Inc said it received record first-day pre-orders of its new iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, with over four million in the first 24 hours, meaning many customers will have to wait for their new phones.

Apple said a significant number of orders will be delivered to customers beginning Friday, but many will be delivered in October.

The company said some of the new iPhone models will be available to customers in its stores on Friday morning. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐