Apple plans record initial production of new iPhones - WSJ

July 8 Apple Inc is asking suppliers to manufacture up to 90 million units of two new iPhone models with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays by Dec. 31, the Wall Street journal reported.

The phones are also expected to feature Force Touch technology which can distinguish between a light tap and deep press, people familiar with the matter told the Journal. (on.wsj.com/1eFV9iZ)

The screen sizes are the same as in the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. Apple is also expected to maintain the screen resolution, the newspaper reported.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Apple's shares were down 1.5 percent at $123.84 in midday trading on the Nasdaq. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)