公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 23日 星期一

Apple says sells 9 million 5s, 5c iPhones in first three days

Sept 23 Apple Inc said it sold 9 million iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c models in the first three days since their launch.

Demand for iPhone 5s has exceeded initial supplies and many online orders are scheduled to be shipped in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.
