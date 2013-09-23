Apple says sells 9 million 5s, 5c iPhones in first three days

BRIEF-Akers Biosciences to commercialize heparin PF4 rapid test in Puerto Rico
* Akers Biosciences to commercialize heparin PF4 rapid test in Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 23 Apple Inc said it sold 9 million iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c models in the first three days since their launch.
Demand for iPhone 5s has exceeded initial supplies and many online orders are scheduled to be shipped in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.
* AEHR Test Systems announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Expects to achieve annual run-rate cost savings related to acquisition of southern light of $10 million within 24 months after closing