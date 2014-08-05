版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 02:18 BJT

Apple to hold iPhone-related media event on Sept. 9: Re/code

Aug 5 Apple Inc has scheduled a "big" media event related to the iPhone for Sept. 9, technology news website Re/code said, without citing sources. (on.recode.net/1qRPvKH)

Apple usually launches the newest version of its iPhone in September.

The company did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

Analysts and media reports have said Apple may launch two iPhone models with 4.7 and 5.5 inch screens this year to compete with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's popular Galaxy Note 3 phablets, which have a 5.7 inch display.

Apple's current iPhone models, the 5S and 5C, have a 4 inch display panel.

The company has asked suppliers to manufacture 70-80 million units of the new large-screen iPhones by the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported in July.

Apple's shares were down 0.8 percent at $94.81 in late afternoon trading on Tuesday. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐