Apple to hold iPhone-related media event on Sept. 9: Re/code

Aug 5 Apple Inc has scheduled a "big"
media event related to the iPhone for Sept. 9, technology news
website Re/code said, without citing sources. (on.recode.net/1qRPvKH)
Apple usually launches the newest version of its iPhone in
September.
The company did not immediately return emails seeking
comment.
Analysts and media reports have said Apple may launch two
iPhone models with 4.7 and 5.5 inch screens this year to compete
with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's popular Galaxy
Note 3 phablets, which have a 5.7 inch display.
Apple's current iPhone models, the 5S and 5C, have a 4 inch
display panel.
The company has asked suppliers to manufacture 70-80 million
units of the new large-screen iPhones by the end of the year,
the Wall Street Journal reported in July.
Apple's shares were down 0.8 percent at $94.81 in late
afternoon trading on Tuesday.
