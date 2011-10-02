PREVIEW-Cook's time to shine with new Apple iPhone

* What's possible: cheaper phone, 4G, Sprint
* Will Cook shine, and will Jobs show up?
By Poornima Gupta
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 2 Tim Cook finally gets his
chance to stride out from under Steve Jobs' shadow, and he
could not have picked a better time or device to mark his
unofficial debut as Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) CEO.
The latest generation of the iPhone -- still the smartphone
industry's gold standard after four years -- is expected to see
the light of day this Tuesday, just in time for the holidays.
Even in a dismal economy, consumers should again line up in
droves for a souped-up device that also marks Cook's first
major product launch since taking over from Jobs in August.
The so-called iPhone 5 is widely expected to have a bigger
touchscreen and faster processor than the current iPhone 4,
which helped the company stay a step ahead of rivals in an
increasingly competitive smartphone market.
Its challenge will be to "wow" consumers with yet more
game-changing innovations and top itself. The aging iPhone 4 is
still an unqualified blockbuster: with more than 20 million
sold in the third quarter that ended June 25 alone, it is
likely to become the world's top-selling smartphone.
"Consumers view Apple products as a must-have," said
Channing Smith, co-manager of the Capital Advisors Growth Fund,
which owns Apple shares. "Apple phones and products have become
almost a necessity. We don't expect them to falter."
But the latest version of the gadget that helped define the
smartphone category is coming at a time when the world economy
is slowing and competition is at its peak. More than 550,000
Google Inc (GOOG.O) Android-based devices -- including tablets
-- are activated each day globally.
Apple's ability to generate enthusiasm among consumers and
its command of the higher-end market, however, may make it less
susceptible to a broader slowdown, investors and analysts say.
Cook is likely to take the stage at Apple central at
Cupertino's 1 Infinite Loop, where Wall Street will get a
chance to see first-hand how the acknowledged operations maven
fares at a major product launch. Although a highly regarded
executive, he is not known for pitching products.
SILICON VALLEY DEBUT
Apple product launches are the most closely watched events
on the technology calendar. The new model, which some have
dubbed the iPhone 5, will have a bigger touch screen, better
antenna and an 8-megapixel camera, one source with knowledge of
the matter told Reuters in August.
The event will take place in Silicon Valley rather than
downtown San Francisco where Apple made some of its most famous
announcements.
"Most interesting is whether new CEO Tim Cook will lead the
keynote and whether ... Steve Jobs will participate," Sterne
Agee analyst Shaw Wu said.
"Tim is perceived as an operations and supply chain guru
and that he certainly is, but we believe it is too early to
write him off as not a visionary and showman like Steve Jobs."
The Apple co-founder, a pancreatic cancer survivor who
stepped down in August after his third medical leave, is
expected to make an appearance, though a no-show by the Apple
co-founder will not be a major disappointment.
"Investors would like to see Steve Jobs to confirm that he
is still involved, but we have dealt with the fact that he's
not going to be as involved," Smith said. "We'd love to see an
appearance but it's not critical."
Apple's iPhone has been a huge success since it debuted in
2007, transforming the company from a computer and music-player
maker into one of the world's leading mobile device makers. It
accounts for about 40 percent of Apple's revenue, with margins
estimated at roughly 60 percent.
But it faces stiff competition from phones based on
Google's Android operating system, such as Samsung Electronics'
(005930.KS) Galaxy line.
The iPhone's U.S. market share in August was 28 percent,
making it No. 2. Android was No. 1 with 43 percent of the U.S.
market, Nielsen data show.
Yet longer-term, investors are more focused on Apple's
international push, particularly in Asia.
Cook has said China is a key market. The world's most
valuable technology company has mostly catered to the higher
end of a booming market in those countries, but is now trying
to release a cheaper phone, sources told Reuters in August.
WHAT'S IN STORE TUESDAY?
Finnish rival Nokia NOK1V.HE dominates the lower end of
the lucrative Asian market. Some investors and analysts expect
another version of the iPhone 4 to be launched along with the
next-generation model.
"We also expect the announcement of a lower-priced iPhone
that will basically be a lower-cost 3GS," Jefferies & Co
analyst Peter Misek said, referring to the event.
The new phone is prompting Wall Street to forecast that
Apple will post enormous sales in the October-to-December
quarter, with shipments expected to be in the range of 29
million.
The iPhone is currently sold by AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon
Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N) and
Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L). Many analysts expect Sprint (S.N)
will become the third U.S. operator to sell the iPhone when the
next version is launched.
The new phone is also expected to accelerate the momentum
in Apple shares, which are trading at around $381, off a record
high of $422.86. The stock remains a far cry from brokerage
price targets that range from an average of $490 to a high of
$666.
The launch event invite, when it landed last week, set off
a typical frenzy of speculation. Various analysts quickly
dissected one image in particular on the Apple invitation,
which depicts four familiar icons found on iPhones, as a
possible signal for the number of new phones to be unveiled.
Speculation about the new iPhone's features is fevered,
with the list of possibilities ranging from faster wireless
Internet connectivity to voice-navigation capabilities.
"What we found most intriguing is that the green phone icon
on the invite has a number 1 next to it, perhaps signaling that
only one new iPhone will be announced," Wu said.
(Editing by Edwin Chan and Richard Chang)