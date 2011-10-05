UPDATE 8-New Apple iPhone fails to wow investors, fans

* New iPhone 4S offers voice commands, faster processor
* Fans disappointed at lack of design changes
* Steve Jobs does not appear at the event
* Shares fall as much as 5 percent before recovering
CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct 4 Apple Inc's (AAPL.O)
newest iPhone left Wall Street and fans wishing for more than a
souped-up version of last year's device, at a time when rival
smartphone makers are nipping at its heels.
At his first major product launch since being crowned CEO,
Tim Cook ceded the critical iPhone presentation to another
executive, and failed to generate the same level of excitement
and buzz that predecessor Steve Jobs was famous for.
The new iPhone 4S is identical in form to the previous
model, disappointing fans who had hoped for a thinner,
bigger-screened design. Apple's shares fell as much as 5
percent, before recovering with the broader market to close
down 0.6 percent.
But analysts say the new device sported some new features,
such as voice commands, to draw in consumers and is still going
to be a big draw this holiday season, particularly as the phone
is now available on Sprint's (S.N) network in addition to AT&T
(T.N) and Verizon Wireless (VZ.N) (VOD.L).
It remains to be seen whether the iPhone 4S can stem market
share gains by phones running Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Android
software. Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), notably, is growing
global shipments several times faster than Apple and is now
estimated at within a hair's breadth of catching up in
worldwide market share.
"It's been 16 months and all you've got is an A5 processor
in the existing iPhone 4," BGC Partners' analyst Colin Gillis
said of the new Apple phone. "It's a mild disappointment, but
they're still going to be selling millions of units."
The iPhone 4S's voice commands -- for sending messages,
searching for stock prices and other applications -- caught the
attention of several analysts who argued it could profoundly
change the user experience.
Known as "Siri", the technology already exists on Android
but experts say Apple's integration was more fluid -- a
hallmark of the company.
Whether such high-tech wizardry is enough to make the
iPhone 4S a must-have in consumers' eyes and set it apart from
the competition, remains to be seen.
"It's not clear that Siri is sufficient to make or break a
purchase decision," said John Jackson, an analyst at CCS
Insight. "It's a better mousetrap. History tells us users don't
use this technology in great numbers."
INTENSIFYING COMPETITION
While the iPhone 4S sports many of the features leaked in
tech blogs before Tuesday, it lacked the "wow" factor that some
were hoping for to sustain the popularity of the brand.
In some ways, Apple may have been a victim of past success.
Product launches by Jobs, now chairman, had been some of the
hottest events on the tech calendar.
The iPhone, which accounts for more than 40 percent of
Apple's sales, has been a success since it came out in 2007,
making Apple one of the world's top electronics companies.
Cook said Apple has made significant inroads into the
corporate market, with more than 90 percent of Fortune 500
companies testing or using its iPhones and iPads. The news sent
shares of BlackBerry maker RIM RIMM.O down nearly 3 percent
at one point. Google shares finished 1.3 percent higher.
The iPhone 4S will cost $199 with pre-orders starting Oct.
7. Apple also cut the price of the older iPhone 4 to $99, and
said an even older "3GS" model will be available for free to
customers who sign a long-term contract.
That could help Apple expand into developing markets such
as Asia, Samsung's backyard. And it might allow Apple to take a
bite out of a low-end market it had eschewed.
"Apple is hitting Nokia when it's vulnerable. How many
billions of people in emerging markets would love to have an
iPhone? These are a growing demographic," said YCMNet Advisors
CEO Michael Yoshikami.
Tuesday's iPhone event took place at Apple Central -- the
same venue where the iPod was introduced years ago -- versus
the larger, splashier venues of more recent choice, such as
downtown San Francisco's Moscone center.
The event, though as usual choreographed to a tee, lacked
the oomph and pizazz of Apple events in years past and sorely
missed the star power that Jobs brought to the unveilings.
Heading into the event, many on Wall Street had questioned
Cook's ability to lead the company as Jobs had. In terms of
stage presence, Jobs was a tough act to follow.
While it did little to alleviate concerns about whether the
company would stay a creative force to be reckoned with without
its founder and visionary at the helm, analysts say Tuesday's
proceedings hinted at Apple's new team-based approach.
"What he did is let the team shine through," said Forrester
Research analyst Frank Gillett. "What we may see is a somewhat
different style, and frankly a healthy style that says: Look,
this is a team that works together, there's a deep bench, it's
not just one person."
Twitter users were not impressed with the phone, though.
"Please note I will be selling some 'S' stickers for $0.99
so iPhone 4 owners have a cheaper upgrade option," wrote
HAL9000 on Twitter.
Tomlinsonr tweeted, "I'll have a double helping of 'meh'
with a side of 'whatever'."
The latest version of the iPhone comes as the economy slows
and competition intensifies. People activate more than 550,000
Android-based devices -- including tablets -- each day.
Nielsen data shows the iPhone was No. 2 in the United
States with a 28 percent market share, with Android at 43
percent.
Globally, iPhone shipments rose 9.1 percent in the second
quarter while Nokia's plummeted more than 30 percent, handing
the top spot to Apple with a market share of 18.4 percent,
according to IHS iSuppli. Samsung, whose shipments grew faster,
is coming on strong with a market share of 17.8 percent.
Despite disappointment online, analysts said the phone is
superior to many rival offerings.
"Voice recognition has been on Google and Blackberry
devices for years, but Apple will make it much more usable,"
said Morgan Keegan analyst Tavis McCourt.
