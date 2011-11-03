版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 3日 星期四 08:11 BJT

Apple to issue software fix for iPhone battery

SAN FRANCISCO Nov 2 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Wednesday said it will release a software update to its iOS 5 operating system, acknowledging some customer complaints on the performance of the new iPhone 4S battery.

"A small number of customers have reported lower-than-expected battery life on iOS 5 devices," An Apple spokesman said. "We have found a few bugs that are affecting battery life and we will release a software update to address those in a few weeks."

Apple did not provide any more details but a rash of complaints on the new phone's short battery life have cropped up in online forums. (Reporting by Poornima Gupta, editing by Grant McCool, Gary Hill)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐