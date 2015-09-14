版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 14日 星期一 20:51 BJT

Apple says sales of new iPhones on pace to beat last year's record

| Sept 14

Sept 14 Apple said sales of its new iPhones were on pace to beat the 10 million unit sales it logged during the first weekend of sales last year.

The company did not disclose the specific number of preorders it received. Analysts had expected the company to log about 4.5 million preorders, in comparison with 4 million during the period last year.

The company said demand for iPhone 6S Plus, the larger phone, exceeded its forecasts for the preorder period. The iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus will begin shipping Sept. 25.

The phones feature improved cameras and 3D touch, a display technology that responds differently depending on how hard users press their screens. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

