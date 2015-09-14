Apple says sales of new iPhones on pace to beat last year's record

| Sept 14
Sept 14 Apple said sales of its new iPhones were
on pace to beat the 10 million unit sales it logged during the
first weekend of sales last year.
The company did not disclose the specific number of
preorders it received. Analysts had expected the company to log
about 4.5 million preorders, in comparison with 4 million during
the period last year.
The company said demand for iPhone 6S Plus, the larger
phone, exceeded its forecasts for the preorder period. The
iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus will begin shipping Sept. 25.
The phones feature improved cameras and 3D touch, a display
technology that responds differently depending on how hard users
press their screens.
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)