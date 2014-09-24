版本:
Apple pulls iOS 8 update after reports of dropped cellular service

Sept 24 Apple Inc has pulled an update to iOS 8, its latest mobile operating system, following reports of dropped cellular service.

"We have received reports of an issue with the iOS 8.0.1 update. We are actively investigating ... In the meantime, we have pulled back the iOS 8.0.1 update," said Trudy Miller, an Apple spokeswoman.

Users took to microblogging site Twitter to post their complaints.

Customers said the fingerprint reading Touch ID feature was also not working after the update.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore and Christina Farr; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
