Apple pulls iOS 8 update after reports of dropped cellular service

BRIEF-Pointstate Capital LP reports 5.7 pct passive stake in Oncobiologics Inc
* Pointstate Capital LP reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Oncobiologics Inc as of April 13, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2oZ7dEl) Further company coverage:
Sept 24 Apple Inc has pulled an update to iOS 8, its latest mobile operating system, following reports of dropped cellular service.
"We have received reports of an issue with the iOS 8.0.1 update. We are actively investigating ... In the meantime, we have pulled back the iOS 8.0.1 update," said Trudy Miller, an Apple spokeswoman.
Users took to microblogging site Twitter to post their complaints.
Customers said the fingerprint reading Touch ID feature was also not working after the update.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore and Christina Farr; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Pointstate Capital LP reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Oncobiologics Inc as of April 13, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2oZ7dEl) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 24 U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has been reworking student lending since her appointment in February, raising concerns among Democrats that she will undo former President Barack Obama's overhaul of college financial aid.
* Northwest Natural Gas Co - on April 19, board of co elected Frank Burkhartsmeyer to position of senior vice president, CFO of co, effective May 17 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2opcsyl) Further company coverage: