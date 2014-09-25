CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Apple releases iOS 8 workaround to fix dropped cell service

(Corrects last paragraph to say Apple pulled back an update to iOS 8, not the system itself)

Sept 25 Apple Inc released a workaround for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users who reported a drop in cellular service and the inability to use the fingerprint reading Touch ID after downloading the iOS 8.0.1 mobile operating system.

Apple said it would release iOS 8.0.2 in the next few days to fix the issue. In the meantime, it offered step-by-step instructions to reinstall iOS 8 using iTunes. (support.apple.com/kb/HT6487)

The company said users should make sure that they are using the latest version of iTunes before reinstalling iOS 8.

Apple said its health app would not work in iOS 8 after these steps, but would be fixed in iOS 8.0.2.

The company pulled the update to iOS 8 system after users took to microblogging site Twitter to post their complaints. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)