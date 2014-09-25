CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Apple releases iOS 8 workaround to fix dropped cell service

BRIEF-Thales acquires Guavus in the US
* Thales acquires US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics
(Corrects last paragraph to say Apple pulled back an update to iOS 8, not the system itself)
Sept 25 Apple Inc released a workaround for iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus users who reported a drop in cellular service and the inability to use the fingerprint reading Touch ID after downloading the iOS 8.0.1 mobile operating system.
Apple said it would release iOS 8.0.2 in the next few days to fix the issue. In the meantime, it offered step-by-step instructions to reinstall iOS 8 using iTunes. (support.apple.com/kb/HT6487)
The company said users should make sure that they are using the latest version of iTunes before reinstalling iOS 8.
Apple said its health app would not work in iOS 8 after these steps, but would be fixed in iOS 8.0.2.
The company pulled the update to iOS 8 system after users took to microblogging site Twitter to post their complaints. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.