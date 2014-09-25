UPDATE 2-Apple asks new phone users to reinstall iOS 8 after update glitches

(Adds details, updates share movement)

Sept 25 Apple Inc pulled back an update to its new operating system and offered a guide to revert to iOS 8 after many iPhone 6 and 6 Plus users complained about a drop in cellular service and inability to use the fingerprint-reading Touch ID.

The company also said it would release iOS 8.0.2 in the next few days to fix the issue with iOS 8.0.1. (support.apple.com/kb/HT6487)

Apple shares were down 1.1 percent at $100.65 in premarket trading on Thursday.

The record-selling new phones have already faced criticism over their bendability, dubbed "bendgate" on social media.

Some users also complained of "sluggish Wi-Fi and dwindling battery life" after updating to iOs 8 on Twitter and Apple forums, Time magazine reported earlier this week. (ti.me/1pqlCPt)

Apple, which started selling the new phones last Friday, issued a step-by-step guide for users to reinstall iOS 8 through the latest version of iTunes.

Its health app will not work after the reinstallation, but will be fixed in iOS 8.0.2, said the company, which has not commented on the bending-phone reports.

Social media and online forums have abuzz with comment about how the new phones can bend when placed in back pockets or while wearing skinny jeans.

The phones' lightweight aluminum shell is more malleable than expected but this may not qualify as a design flaw, some analysts said.

Rival smartphone makers have tried to take advantage of Apple's problems.

Samsung released an advertisment showcasing a bending phone against its own product, while Blackberry Chief Executive John Chen said: "I would challenge you guys to bend our Passport."

Apple said on Monday it had already shipped 10 million units of iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma and Arathy s Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Joyjeet Das)