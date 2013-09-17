Apple iPhone 5C orders 'not overwhelming' -carrier source

| Sept 17
Sept 17 Pre-orders for Apple Inc's new
plastic-backed, brightly colored iPhone 5C have not been
"overwhelming," and supply of both that model as well as a more
expensive phone has been disappointing, a source at a U.S.
wireless carrier told Reuters on Tuesday.
Apple unveiled two iPhone models - the 5C as well as a more
expensive 5S - last week, with the eye-catching 5C marking a
departure from Apple's focus on purely premium phones.
Apple began taking online orders on Friday for the iPhone
5C, which comes in blue, green, pink, yellow and white and
starts in the United States at $99 with a contract. Both phones
go on sale in several countries on Sept. 20.
The level of inventory Apple has said it would provide for
the 5S and 5C on launch day and in the week after launch is very
disappointing, the source said, adding that supply of phones to
all carriers appears to be limited.
Pre-orders are "not overwhelming" either, said the source,
who refused to be identified because Apple has not disclosed the
number of pre-orders for either of its two new smartphones.
The pricier "5S" begins at $199 with a contract and comes in
three colors - gray, silver and gold.
The phones will mainly be sold through four major U.S.
carriers - AT&T, Verizon, Sprint and T-Mobile
. Representatives from all four carriers declined to
comment.
Apple could not be reached immediately for comment.