Apple's top-tier iPhone 5S "a step forward" - WSJ review

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 Apple Inc's
top-end iPhone 5S sports a reliable, easy-to-use fingerprint
reader that can simplify everything from unlocking the gadget to
buying music on iTunes, the Wall Street Journal's Walt Mossberg
wrote on Tuesday.
The positive take from one of the most influential reviewers
in tech journalism will help offset concerns about how
user-friendly the scanner is. Fingerprint technology has been
incorporated in laptops and phones in the past but proved
notoriously unreliable.
The fingerprint-scanner on the phone has been hailed as a
first step toward realizing the full potential for biometrics in
personal electronics, heightening security for applications like
banking and shopping while doing away with multiple passwords.
Mossberg wrote that the sensor built into the "home" button
never failed to recognize his prints. At times however, the
gadget would inexplicably prompt him for a password when swiping
a finger to make purchases, which he blamed on a bug.
"The iPhone 5S is the first digital device I've seen with a
simple, reliable fingerprint reader - one you can confidently
use, without a thought," wrote Mossberg, whose first impressions
of new devices like the iPhone are closely followed.
"I have come to like it and consider it a step forward,
despite a few issues," he said of the overall device.
Re-tooled iOS7 mobile software, a better camera, a more
useful voice-activated "Siri" personal digital assistant and a
faster processor combined to make the iPhone 5S the best
smartphone on the market, he added.
However, he argued that owners of the previous-generation
iPhone 5 may not have a compelling reason to buy the latest
device unless they specifically wanted the fingerprint reader.
Mossberg's review did not cover the cheaper iPhone 5C, which
went on sale online on Sept. 13 and has already drawn fire for
being too costly to protect Apple's emerging market share
against an assault from Samsung Electronics and
other rivals.
Many industry analysts view the iPhone 5S and 5C as being
modest improvements on the previous generation, reviving fears
that Apple's most innovative days may be behind it. They said
the mere fact of a fingerprint scanner was unlikely by itself to
make the gadget a sure win in a crowded market.