Apple gets OK to use Swiss railway clock design

* Black, white and red clock a 20th-century design classic
* Clock appeared last month on new iPad operating system
* SBB won't disclose amount of licensing fee
ZURICH, Oct 12 Apple, sensitive about
protecting its own designs, has struck a deal to use Swiss
railway operator SBB's trademark station clock design on iPads
and iPhones.
SBB, which holds the trademark for a 1944 design by
Zurich-born engineer Hans Hilfiker, said last month it might
challenge the U.S. company after the clock appeared on a new
operating system for the iPad.
"For the use of the clockface on certain Apple devices such
as iPads and iPhones, the parties have negotiated an arrangement
that enables Apple to use the SBB station clock under a licence
agreement," SBB said on Friday.
The cost of the licensing fee and further detail of the
agreement will remain confidential.
"It is a design icon that has obviously lost none of its
appeal in the digital age," the SBB said. "Even now, it
symbolises the innovation and reliability that are key qualities
attributed to both SBB and Switzerland as a whole."
Hilfiker designed the minimalist clock to help travellers
check the time at a distance while hurrying to catch trains.
In 1953, he added a red second hand in the shape of a
railway guard's signalling disc, which pauses briefly at the top
of each minute "to enable trains to depart punctually", as he
put it.
The Design Museum in London and the Museum of Modern Art in
New York both included Hilfiker's clock among examples of
outstanding 20th-century design.
Apple won a sweeping legal victory in August when a U.S.
jury found Samsung Electronics had copied critical
features of the iPad and iPhone.