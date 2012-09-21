版本:
BRIEF-Apple iPhone 5 uses chips from Avago, Skyworks, TriQuint - ifixit

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 - Apple Inc : * iPhone 5 uses chips from Avago Skyworks TriQuint - ifixit says in early teardown * iPhone 5 appears to use memory chip from SK Hynix - ifixit says in early teardown

