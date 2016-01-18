UPDATE 1-Apple European headquarters briefly evacuated by police

(Adds local media report that evacuation over)
DUBLIN Jan 18 Apple's European
headquarters in Ireland was briefly evacuated on Monday while
police searched the premises following a security alert that
staff said had been completed and they had returned to work.
Irish police, who were assisting in searches with security
teams from Apple's county Cork facility, said it could not
confirm if the security alert was over but a staff member told
Reuters employees had returned to their desks.
The iPhone maker employs 5,000 people in the southern Irish
county of Cork. Police said the company's main campus where most
of the employees are based had been evacuated.
A police spokesman said an army bomb disposal team had not
been called to the scene
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)