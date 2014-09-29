EU regulator to give reasons for inquiry into Irish aid to Apple

BRUSSELS, Sept 29 The European Commission will
publish on Tuesday its reasons for opening an in-depth inquiry
into Irish government aid to Apple, a Commission
spokesman said.
Antoine Colombani, spokesman for Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia, said the Commission would publish a
"non-confidential version of its decision" to open the probe on
Tuesday.
The Commission announced in June it was investigating
Ireland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg over deals they have cut
with Apple, Starbucks and Fiat.
