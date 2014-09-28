Brussels to accuse Apple over illegal Irish tax deals -FT

Sept 28 The European Commission will accuse
Apple Inc of benefitting from illicit state aid in
Ireland, based on preliminary findings of an investigation into
tax deals, the Financial Times reported citing people familiar
with the matter.
Details of the probe, which may come out later this week,
could leave the Cupertino-based company with billions of euros
in fines, the FT reported. (on.ft.com/1rvu5Gq)
The Irish government, in a statement in June, said it was
confident that it has not breached state aid rules and will
defend its position vigorously.
Apple could not be reached for comment outside regular
business hours.
Preliminary investigations by the European Commission into
Apple's tax deals in Ireland claim the company benefited from
illicit state aid after striking illegal deals with Irish
authorities, the FT reported, citing people involved in the
case.
The European Commission, the European Union's competition
authority, is also investigating corporate tax deals in the
Netherlands, Luxembourg, as well as Ireland, following
revelations about the tax-planning practices of major
corporations such as Apple, Google and Starbucks
.
A U.S. Senate committee investigation revealed last year
that Apple had cut billions from its tax bill by declaring
companies registered in the Irish city of Cork as not tax
resident in any country.
Ireland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg all have specially
structured corporate tax arrangements, but so do other EU member
states. In the majority of member states, the effective
corporate tax rate is nearly always lower than the nominal rate,
which is usually the result of "sweeteners" in the tax code.
