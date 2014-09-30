EU questions Ireland's tax deal with Apple

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 European Union antitrust
regulators have asked Ireland to provide details of its tax
arrangements with Apple in 1990 and 2007, warning that
they could amount to illegal state aid which may be recovered
from the U.S. company.
In a letter published on Tuesday, European Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia told Ireland it must provide the details of the
tax arrangements, which in his preliminary view could constitute
illegal state aid and therefore be recoverable from Apple.
"The Commission's preliminary view is that the tax ruling of
1990 (effectively agreed in 1991) and of 2007 in favour of the
Apple group constitute state aid," Almunia wrote.
