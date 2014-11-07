Irish minister expects EU case against Apple to fail

DUBLIN Nov 7 Irish Finance Minister Michael
Noonan said on Friday that a European Commission case against
Ireland over tax breaks given to Apple Inc is likely to
fail.
The European Commission said in June it was making in-depth
inquiries into tax arrangements reached by Ireland with Apple to
see whether they represented unfair state aid.
"My legal advice is that the Irish authorities will win the
case quite easily and that there isn't a very strong case by the
Commission," Noonan told journalists after a meeting in
Brussels. His comments were broadcast on RTE.
"It's more likely that investigation will be dropped rather
than there being further investigations," he said.
A U.S. Senate committee investigation revealed last year
that Apple had cut billions from its tax bill by declaring
companies registered in the Irish city of Cork as not tax
resident in any country.
Apple has denied receiving any selective tax treatment from
the Irish authorities.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jane Baird)