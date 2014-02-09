版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 10日 星期一 07:52 BJT

REFILE-ISS recommends 'no' vote on Icahn's plan for Apple

Feb 9 Proxy advisory firm ISS said it recommends shareholders vote against activist investor Carl Icahn's share buyback proposal for Apple Inc, according to a report obtained by Reuters on Sunday.

"(The Apple board) has returned the bulk of its U.S.-generated cash to shareholders via aggressive stock buybacks and dividends payouts," the ISS report said. "In light of these good-faith efforts and its past stewardship, the board's latitude should not be constricted by a shareholder resolution that would micromanage the company's capital allocation process."

Icahn is waging a campaign to get Apple to return more cash to shareholders and has filed a resolution proposing that it give back $50 billion more through share buybacks. Apple shareholders will vote on the proposal at a Feb. 28 meeting.

Proxy advisory firm Egan-Jones also advised shareholders on Friday to vote against Icahn's plan.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐