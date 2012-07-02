Apple threatened in Italy with fine, temporary closure

ROME, July 2 Apple Inc was threatened
with the temporary closure of its operations in Italy and with
further fines of up to 300,000 euros ($377,500) if it does not
offer customers a free two-year warranty as demanded by Italian
law.
Italy's AGCM competition and market authority has already
imposed fines of 900,000 euros on divisions of Apple, which
offers a paid technical support service, for failing to tell
customers about their rights to free assistance.
But months after the previous fine, Apple has failed to
comply with the antitrust request, the watchdog said. The
company offers a free one-year guarantee scheme, which can be
extended to two years on payment of a fee.
The AGCM said in its monthly bulletin that Apple was
continuing to adopt unfair commercial practices in Italy and
noted this could eventually lead to the closure of its Italian
operations for up to 30 days.
The U.S. group has 30 days to respond.
The AGCM alleges that information provided by Apple about an
extra guarantee scheme encourages customers to buy the service
without clearly explaining that the company is obliged to offer
a two-year free warranty, the source said.
Apple appealed against the Italian antitrust fine but lost
in court earlier this year.