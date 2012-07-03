Apple says disagrees with Italy antitrust complaint

MILAN, July 3 U.S. tech giant Apple
disputed on Tuesday a request by the Italian competition
authority that it must offer a free two-year warranty on its
goods or face fines of 300,000 euros ($378,200) and even
temporary closure of its Italian operations.
Italy's antitrust watchdog, AGCM, has already fined
divisions of Apple 900,000 euros for failing to offer the free
guarantee, which is obligatory under Italian law.
The regulator said on Monday Apple had not fully complied
with the initial request and was threatening the U.S. giant with
new fines.
"We have introduced a number of measures to address the
Italian competition authority concerns and we disagree with
their latest complaint," Apple said in a statement emailed to
Reuters.