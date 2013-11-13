UPDATE 2-Italy investigates Apple for alleged tax fraud -sources

* Apple allegedly hid 1 bln euros from Italy's taxman
-sources
* Apple confident that current review will find it is compliant
* Apple confident that current review will find it is
compliant
By Manuela D'Alessandro
MILAN, Nov 13 U.S. tech giant Apple is
under investigation in Italy for allegedly hiding 1 billion
euros ($1.34 billion) from the local tax authority, two judicial
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Milan prosecutors say Apple failed to declare to Italian tax
authorities 206 million euros in 2010 and 853 million euros in
2011, one of the sources said, confirming a report by Italian
magazine L'Espresso.
"Checks on the size of the tax are under way," the source
said.
The Italian subsidiary of Apple booked some of its profit
through Irish-based subsidiary Apple Sales International (ASI),
thus lowering its taxable income in Italy, the source said.
"Apple pays every dollar and euro it owes in taxes and we
are continuously audited by governments around the world," the
company said in a statement. "The Italian tax authorities
already audited Apple Italy in 2007, 2008 and 2009 and confirmed
that we were in full compliance with the OECD documentation and
transparency requirements. We are confident the current review
will reach the same conclusion."
The maker of the iPhone is the latest prominent corporation
to become the target of a tax inquiry in Italy amid a global
crackdown aimed at preventing companies such as Google,
Amazon and others from avoiding taxes.
In crisis-hit Italy, tax authorities faced with dwindling
revenues have become more aggressive with domestic and
multinational companies.
In June, fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano
Gabbana were handed a 20-month suspended prison sentence and a
heavy fine for hiding hundreds of millions of euros in unpaid
taxes. Both deny any wrongdoing.
"There is a global process under way and the Italian tax
authority is one of the most active," said an Italian tax
source. "In general, the focus is shifting towards
multi-nationals that are able to lower their tax base through
their international operations."
To try to fix public finances, Italy's largest ruling party,
the centre-left PD, has proposed legislation to oblige companies
that advertise and sell online in Italy to do so only through
agencies with a tax presence in Italy.
The proposal, dubbed the Google Tax, is meant to combat a
tendency by corporations to shift revenue out of Italy and into
low-tax countries such as Luxembourg or Ireland.
A U.S. Senate investigation in May revealed that Apple
structured its operations so that the vast majority of its
non-U.S. profits are reported in Ireland, by companies which,
through an unusual feature of Irish tax law, are not tax
resident in that country.
ASI contracts with mainly Chinese companies to manufacture
iPads and iPhones. ASI then sells these products to another
Irish company which resells them to retail subsidiaries in Italy
and other European countries.
The pricing of the inter-company transactions ensures that
the lion's share of the profit ends up with ASI, the Senate
report said. Low profits in countries like Italy mean low tax
payments there.
Countries usually consider companies registered on their
territory to be tax resident there but Irish law allows ASI to
be tax resident nowhere. This means its profits go untaxed.