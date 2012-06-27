Apple launches iTunes in HK, Singapore, Taiwan

SINGAPORE, June 27 Apple Inc said on
Wednesday it has launched its iTunes online media store in 12
Asian territories including Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan,
making it easier for customers in the region to buy and download
music and videos.
While Asian users of Apple's iPhones and iPads are able to
download applications such as the popular Angry Birds game, they
have been unable to buy songs and movies online unless they have
gift cards issued in countries such as the United States and
Britain.
Asia is an increasingly important market to Apple -
operating revenue doubled in the past quarter year on year,
surpassing Europe.
But previously only users in Australia, Japan and New
Zealand in the Asia Pacific region could buy and download music
and video, due to restrictions related to copyright and
licensing issues.
Apple made no mention of China, its biggest market after the
United States, where users can only access apps, and free
content like podcasts.
The other Asian territories where iTunes is now available
are Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines,
Thailand, Sri Lanka and Vietnam.