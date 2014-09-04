Apple's smartwatch to have NFC technology - WSJ

Sept 4 Apple Inc plans to include
near-field communication (NFC), a technology that can be used to
make payments wirelessly, in its upcoming smartwatch, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company is also expected to add the technology, which is
used to transmit data wirelessly over short distances, to the
next version of its iPhone, the paper reported. (on.wsj.com/1vSTKM4)
The smartwatch will be offered in two sizes and will have
sensors to track and monitor health, people familiar with the
device told the paper.
However, the smartwatch is unlikely to go on sale this year,
the people said.
Apple did not immediately respond to calls and emails for
comment.
NFC will allow users to make payments for goods and services
with credit cards stored with Apple's iTunes digital content
store, the report said.
Apple has invited media to a "special event" in its hometown
of Cupertino, California, on Sept. 9, when the iPhone maker is
expected to unveil the latest versions of its best-selling
smartphones.
Apple's shares were trading up 0.46 percent at $99.40 in
early afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)