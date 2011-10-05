UPDATE 2-Japan's KDDI to sell new iPhone - Apple

(Adds details, comments)
TOKYO Oct 5 Japan's second-largest mobile
carrier KDDI will sell Apple's new iPhone, the
California-based company said, ending rival operator Softbank's
highly profitable reign as the sole provider in Japan.
Shares of Softbank fell 2.3 percent in morning trade, while
KDDI fell 0.5 percent and market leader NTT Docomo slid
1.4 percent. That compared with a 0.8 percent fall in the
benchmark Nikkei average .
The market response may have been muted by the fact that the
reception for the iPhone 4S, unveiled on Tuesday in California,
was lukewarm compared with the rapturous welcome sparked by
previous models.
Softbank will put the iPhone 4S on sale on Oct. 14, while
KDDI said it has not yet decided when it will begin to offer the
latest version of the hugely popular smartphone.
"Having KDDI sell the iPhone may liven up the whole
smartphone market," said analyst Shinji Moriyuki of SMBC Nikko
Securities in Tokyo. "I think more people will switch from
feature phones."
The move, reported earlier by Japanese media, comes after
Apple opted for similar strategies in other markets, with Sprint
becoming the third operator to offer the iPhone in the
United States, after AT&T and Verizon
.
Analysts say the loss of de facto exclusivity will be a blow
for Softbank, Japan's third-largest mobile carrier, which saw
profits balloon after it threw its weight behind the iPhone even
as other carriers expressed scepticism that it would take off in
a market dominated by feature phones from domestic makers.
Softbank has long been criticised by users for its patchy
network quality, and risks losing iPhone fans to its rival.
"To lose that effective exclusivity does give them a little
bit more head wind. They will have to work harder," said Nathan
Ramler, an analyst for Macquarie Capital Securities.
It may be only a matter of time before Docomo, with half of
Japan's 120 million mobile phone users, also takes a bite of
Apple's newest offering, possibly spurring an increase in total
iPhone sales in Japan.
The trend everywhere is for the iPhone to be offered by
multiple cell service providers, which would suggest that Apple
may extend itself further, said Macquarie's Ramler.
"I expect over time to see a similar trend in Japan," he
said.
