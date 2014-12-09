PM Abe says Apple to build big R&D centre in Japan - media

UPDATE 2-Genel's chairman and co-founder Hayward to step down in June
* Former BP CEO to be replaced by Shell veteran Stephen Whyte
TOKYO Dec 9 Apple Inc will build a large research and development facility in Japan, Prime Minister Abe Shinzo said on Tuesday, local media reported.
"Apple has decided it undertake cutting-edge R&D in Japan," Jiji news service quoted Abe as saying in a campaign speech outside of Tokyo ahead of a general election on Sunday. "It will be formally announced soon."
Abe said the facility will be on par with Apple's biggest R&D centres in Asia, Jiji and Kyodo news said, without offering any further detail.
Apple Japan could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by William Mallard and Ryan Woo)
April 24 Home Capital Group Inc said founder and former CEO Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors, will step down from the board once a replacement is found.
Mustang Bio announces appointment of Manuel Litchman as president and chief executive officer