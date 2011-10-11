Steve Jobs death spawns collectibles, but few sales

The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed are his own.

By Lou Carlozo

NEW YORK Oct 11 When rock stars die, any trinket connected to their history soars in value. And certainly, Steve Jobs was the tech equivalent of a John Lennon or Jimi Hendrix.

But the death of the Apple (AAPL.O) co-founder last week had no such effect on Apple collectibles, from still-working 1980s computers to floppy disc sets (see link.reuters.com/jac44s for more info).

Instead, the flood of media coverage has spawned a tsunami of iJunk with very few takers, while prices for bona-fide Apple treasures have remained pretty much where they stood a month ago.

The big losers: "Steve Jobs Apple R.I.P." t-shirts, which have flat-lined sales-wise even though they are available on eBay (EBAY.O) in 15 colors and sizes from S to XXL at the most un-Apple-like price point of $7.98 plus $4.98 shipping.

Nor did hyperbole help; Jobs shirts with the tag "iGod" proved downright mortal, with little sales action. And what would Jobs, an innovator in minimalist design, think of the cheesy-looking bobbleheads of him at $44.99?

On the vintage side, auction bays generated scarcely more heat. An Apple 2e from 1982, complete with original green-screen monitor, had fielded just one bid at $50. Maybe the missing "delete" key had something to do with it.

A "Macintosh" poster with Picasso-like line graphics, made to promote the first Mac in 1984, is still up grabs for $500.

One seller from Mount Vernon, New York, sought a starting bid of $1,500 for a still-working Apple Lisa computer from 1984, with a Buy It Now price of $4,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, that price had dropped 25 percent, to $3,000.

Tom Slater, director of Americana auctions at Heritage Auctions in Dallas, Texas, said the future price of any Jobs-related collectibles will depend more on its condition than any correlation to his death.

"If you have a newspaper with a cover story about the sinking of the Titanic that's separating along fold lines and crumbles to the touch, it would not have much value," Slater said. "But a copy in nice condition would be very collectible."

Obscurity also helps, though the Apple trinket in and of itself must have collector's cache.

So the only known wiring harness from Jobs' first Apple office, as an example, might not fetch much: Who cares? But a computer from Apple's infancy that's out-of-the-box new and still working? Now you're talking, especially if you have all the instruction manuals and shipping trinkets (giveaway stickers, for example) that collectors call "case candy."

Which brings us back to that Lisa computer on eBay, coveted by Apple collectors such as Mikki Barry not just because of its rarity but because Lisa was also the name of Jobs' oldest daughter.

"Steve gave it such a personal name, from his daughter Lisa," said Barry, director of contracts at SNVC, an IT solutions firm in Fairfax, Virginia.

"It was amusing that Apple reverse-engineered the name into 'Local Integrated Software Architecture,'" she added, noting it spawned some cheeky parodies, including "Let's Invent Some Acronym" and 'Lisa: Invented Stupid Acronym."

Barry didn't set out to become an Apple collector when she started buying machines such as the PowerBook Duo or Apple's Xserve. But she didn't get rid of them either, and today owns about a dozen, including a 20th anniversary Mac from 1997 that still runs and connects to the Internet.

"We were so Mac crazy that I co-founded the first commercial Internet applications company on the Mac platform, InterCon Systems Corp. in 1988," Barry said proudly. She partnered with her ex-husband on that project, proving that Apple love transcends the plain old interpersonal kind.

While others might see junky old machines, Barry and her ilk see the first expressions of a tech pioneer and one who carried himself more like an artist.

So yes, that Lisa looks tempting but Barry plans to hold off. As she sums it, the Jobs philosophy of mixing tech, art and play -- which devotees call "The Apple Way" -- so far appears untouched by his passing.

And that, she says, is where the real value lies.

"There is no need to rush out and buy more collectibles," she says, "because Apple will keep making better and better toys." (Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)