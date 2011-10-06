WRAPUP 2-Apple's visionary Steve Jobs dead at 56

* Wife and family with Jobs at final moments in Palo Alto
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 6 Apple co-founder Steve
Jobs, who changed the daily habits of millions by reinventing
computing, music and mobile phones, died on Wednesday at the age
of 56.
Apple loses a visionary leader who inspired personal
computing and iconic products such as the iPod, iPhone and iPad,
which made Jobs one of the most significant industry leaders of
his generation.
His death after a long battle with pancreatic
cancer sparked an outpouring of tributes as world leaders,
business rivals and fans alike lamented his premature passing
and celebrated his monumental achievements.
"The world has lost a visionary. And there may be no greater
tribute to Steve's success than the fact that much of the world
learned of his passing on a device he invented," U.S. President
Barack Obama said in a statement.
Fans paid homage to Jobs outside Apple stores around the
world, from Los Angeles to Sydney. Outside one store in New York
City, mourners laid candles, bouquets of flowers, an apple and
an iPod Touch in a makeshift memorial.
In San Francisco, they held up black-and-white
portraits of Jobs on their iPads. Some mourners in Tokyo held a
sunset vigil, using apps on their iPads to show flickering
candles on the screen.
Many websites, including Apple's own, were
transformed into online memorials, a testament to the digital
creativity that Jobs inspired.
"For those of us lucky enough to get to work with him, it's
been an insanely great honor," said Microsoft's Bill
Gates, who once triumphed over Jobs but has seen his legendary
status overtaken by the Apple co-founder in recent
years.
Jobs was surrounded by his wife and immediate family when he
died in Palo Alto, California, Apple said late on Wednesday.
Other details were not immediately available.
Jobs stepped down as CEO in August and handed the reins to
long-time operations chief Tim Cook. With a passion for
minimalist design and a genius for marketing, Jobs laid the
groundwork for the company to continue to flourish after his
death, most analysts and investors say.
But Apple still faces challenges in the absence of the man
who was its chief product designer, marketing guru and salesman
nonpareil. Phones running Google's Android software are
gaining share in the smartphone market, and there are questions
over what the next big thing is in Apple's product line.
LEGENDARY ENTREPRENEUR
A college drop-out and the son of adoptive parents, Jobs
changed the technology world in the late 1970s, when the Apple
II became the first personal computer to gain a wide following.
He did it again in 1984 with the Macintosh, which built on the
breakthrough technologies developed at Xerox Parc and elsewhere
to create the personal computing experience as we know it today.
The rebel streak that was central to his persona got him
tossed out of the company in 1985, but he returned in 1997 and
after a few years began the rollout of a troika of products --
the iPod, the iPhone and the iPad -- that again upended the
established order in major industries.
A diagnosis of a rare form of pancreatic cancer in 2004
initially cast only a mild shadow over Jobs and Apple, with the
CEO asserting that the disease was treatable. But his health
deteriorated rapidly over the past several years, and after two
temporary leaves of absence he stepped down as chief executive
and became Apple's chairman in August.
Jobs' death came just one day after Cook presented a new
iPhone at the kind of gala event that became Jobs' trademark.
Perhaps coincidentally, the new device got lukewarm reviews,
with many saying it wasn't a big enough improvement over the
existing version of one of the most successful consumer products
in history.
Apple on Wednesday paid homage to its visionary leader by
changing its website to a big black-and-white photograph of him
with the caption "Steve Jobs: 1955-2011."
Google provided a link to the Apple site just below its
search box.
The flags outside Apple's headquarters at 1 Infinite Loop
flew at half mast. Employees left flowers on a bench and a
mourner played music on bagpipes in an impromptu tribute.
Cook said in a statement that Apple planned to hold a
celebration of Jobs' life for employees "soon".
"Steve's brilliance, passion and energy were the source of
countless innovations that enrich and improve all of our lives.
The world is immeasurably better because of Steve," Apple said
in a statement.
"His greatest love was for his wife, Laurene, and his
family. Our hearts go out to them and to all who were touched by
his extraordinary gifts."
The announcement of Jobs' death came after almost all
trading in U.S. stocks had finished for the day. Apple's stock
was last quoted at $377.22, a tad lower than its Nasdaq close of
$378.25. Apple shares listed in Frankfurt fell 2
percent.
Outside Jobs' house in Palo Alto, neighbors and friends left
flowers and drew messages with markers on the sidewalk. "Thanks
for changing the world," read one.
A low fence surrounded a lawn filled with apple trees.
"He was special for the area, like part of the family," said
Robert Blum, who brought flowers with his eight-year-old son,
Daniel.
NET WORTH $7 BLN
Jobs, in his trademark uniform of black mock-turtleneck and
blue jeans, was deemed the heart and soul of a company that
rivals Exxon Mobil as the most valuable in America.
Forbes estimates Jobs' net worth at $7 billion. It was not
immediately known how his estate would be handled.
His health had been a controversial topic for years and a
deep concern to Apple fans and investors. Even board members
have in past years confided to friends their concern that Jobs,
in his quest for privacy, was not being forthcoming enough with
directors about the true condition of his health.
Jobs, a Buddhist, was born in San Francisco. He started
Apple Computer with friend Steve Wozniak in his parents' garage
in 1976.
Six years ago, Jobs had talked about how a sense of his
mortality was a major driver behind that vision.
"Remembering that I'll be dead soon is the most important
tool I've ever encountered to help me make the big choices in
life," Jobs said during a Stanford commencement ceremony in
2005.
"Because almost everything -- all external expectations, all
pride, all fear of embarrassment or failure -- these things just
fall away in the face of death, leaving only what is truly
important.
"Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I
know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose.
You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your
heart."
