UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder Steve Jobs dead at 56

Oct 5 Apple Inc (AAPL.O) co-founder and former
CEO Steve Jobs, counted among the greatest American CEOs of his
generation, died on Wednesday at the age of 56, after a
years-long and highly public battle with cancer and other
health issues.
Jobs' death was announced by Apple in a statement late on
Wednesday.
The Silicon Valley icon who gave the world the iPod and the
iPhone resigned as CEO of the world's largest technology
corporation in August, handing the reins to current chief
executive Tim Cook.
Jobs, who fought a rare form of pancreatic cancer, was
deemed the heart and soul of a company that rivals Exxon Mobil
(XOM.N) as the most valuable in America.
