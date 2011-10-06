WRAPUP 4-Jobs authorized biography so his kids can know him

* State leaders, CEOs, rivals and fans pay tribute
By Alistair Barr and Poornima Gupta
CUPERTINO, Calif./SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 6 Steve
Jobs, in pain and too weak to climb stairs a few weeks before
his death, wanted his children to understand why he wasn't
always there for them, according to the author of his highly
anticipated biography.
"I wanted my kids to know me," Jobs was quoted as saying by
Pulitzer Prize nominee Walter Isaacson, when he asked the Apple
Inc (AAPL.O) co-founder why he authorized a tell-all biography
after living a private, almost ascetic life.
"I wasn't always there for them, and I wanted them to know
why and to understand what I did," Jobs told Isaacson in their
final interview at Jobs' home in Palo Alto, California.
Isaacson said he visited Jobs for the last time a few weeks
ago and found him curled up in some pain in a downstairs
bedroom. Jobs had moved there because he was too weak to go up
and down stairs, "but his mind was still sharp and his humor
vibrant," Isaacson wrote in an essay on Time.com that will be
published in the magazine's Oct. 17 edition.
Jobs died on Wednesday at the age of 56 after a long battle
with a rare form of pancreatic cancer.
Outpourings of sympathy swept across the globe as state
leaders, business rivals and fans paid respect to the man who
touched the daily lives of countless millions through the
Macintosh computer, iPod, iPhone and iPad.
Jobs had struggled with health issues but said very little
about his battle with cancer since an operation in 2004. When
he stepped down in August, handing the CEO reins to long-time
operations chief Tim Cook, Jobs said simply that he could no
longer fulfill his duties as chief executive.
Apple has been similarly guarded about the circumstances of
his death, saying only that their chairman was surrounded by
his wife Laurene and immediate family. Jobs had four children
from two relationships.
Funeral arrangements have not been disclosed and it is
uncertain when the company will hold a planned "celebration" of
Jobs' life. Officials in Sacramento said there will be no state
or public funeral.
SOMBER MOOD
From Tokyo and Paris to San Francisco and New York,
mourners created impromptu memorials outside Apple stores, from
flowers and candles to a dozen green and red apples on
Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.
At corporate headquarters in the heart of Silicon Valley on
Thursday, employees -- current and former -- gathered with
their families under an overcast sky to pay their respects at a
makeshift memorial on a driveway leading up to the entrance.
"He was a very private person, but he's everywhere in the
products he created," said Glenn Harada, a 22-year-old former
Apple employee. "He didn't work alone but none of this could
have happened without him."
Employees said they went on with business, but with an
undercurrent of sadness. Grief counselors on the payroll had
reached out to Apple workers, a spokesman said.
"Deep down there's sadness," said Cory Moll, a part-time
Apple employee who had tried to organize a union. "We have lost
someone who touched us all."
With his passion for minimalist design and a genius for
marketing, Jobs laid the groundwork for Apple to continue to
flourish after his death, most analysts and investors say.
But Apple still faces challenges in the absence of the man
who was its chief product designer, marketing guru and salesman
nonpareil. Phones running Google's (GOOG.O) Android software
are gaining share in the smartphone market, and there are
questions about what Apple's next big product will be.
The launch of the iPhone 4S -- at the kind of gala event
that became Jobs' trademark -- was a letdown to many fans
earlier this week, underscoring how Jobs' showmanship and
uncanny instincts will be missed.
But Wall Street analysts said Cook's new team-based
approach and operational savvy will keep the company on track
-- at least for now.
Apple shares ended down just 0.23 percent at $377.37,
though that underperformed the broader U.S. market.
"It didn't come as a shock," said Terry Donoghue, an Apple
technical writer, whose department boss called an hour-long
meeting to reminisce about Jobs. "It's still hard for a lot of
people."
JOBS' ESTATE: CONFIDENTIAL?
Jobs, in his trademark uniform of black mock-turtleneck and
blue jeans, was deemed the heart and soul of a company that
rivals Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) as the most valuable in America.
With an estimated net worth of $7 billion -- including a 7
percent stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) -- it was not known how
Jobs' estate would be handled.
The entrepreneur had sometimes been criticized for not
wielding his enormous influence and wealth for philanthropy
like Warren Buffett and Bill Gates. His death revived
speculation that some of his estate might be donated to cancer
research groups or hospitals.
California law requires a will to be filed in probate court
within 30 days of death.
Jobs and his wife placed at least three properties into
trusts in 2009, which legal experts say is a sign he may have
been preparing his assets to remain confidential upon his
death.
Placing stock and real estate into trusts can both minimize
estate taxes upon a person's death, and keep them from being
publicly disclosed in probate court, said John O'Grady, a
trusts and estates attorney in San Francisco.
Jobs was given up for adoption soon after his birth in San
Francisco to an American mother, Joanne Carole Schieble, and a
Syrian-born father, Abdulfattah "John" Jandali.
A college dropout, Jobs started Apple Computer with friend
Steve Wozniak in his parents' garage in 1976.
"I do feel like I did when John Lennon was killed. Also JFK
and Martin Luther King. Like Steve Jobs, they gave us hope,"
Wozniak said on his Facebook page.
Jobs changed the technology world in the late 1970s, when
the Apple II became the first personal computer to gain a wide
following. He did it again in 1984 with the Macintosh, which
built on breakthrough technologies developed at Xerox Parc and
elsewhere to create the personal computing experience as we
know it today.
The rebel streak that was central to his persona got him
tossed out of Apple in 1985, but he returned in 1997 and after
a few years began the roll-out of a troika of products -- the
iPod, the iPhone and the iPad -- that again upended the
established order in major industries.
