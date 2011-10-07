Steve Jobs' funeral is taking place Friday-WSJ

Oct 7 The funeral for Apple Inc (AAPL.O) co-founder Steve Jobs is taking place on Friday, the Wall Street Journal cited a person familiar with the matter as saying.

The funeral "is characterized as a small private gathering", WSJ reported, citing the person.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment but repeated that no public memorial has been planned.

Jobs' death on Wednesday, following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer, sparked an outpouring of tributes from world leaders, business rivals and fans. [ID:nN1E79421F] (Editing by Carol Bishopric)