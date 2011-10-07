RPT-Steve Jobs' funeral is taking place Friday-WSJ

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 7 The funeral for Apple Inc (AAPL.O) co-founder Steve Jobs is taking place on Friday, the Wall Street Journal cited a person familiar with the matter as saying.
The funeral "is characterized as a small private gathering", WSJ reported, citing the person.
An Apple spokesman declined to comment but repeated that no public memorial has been planned.
Jobs' death on Wednesday, following a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer, sparked an outpouring of tributes from world leaders, business rivals and fans. [ID:nN1E79421F] (Editing by Carol Bishopric)
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.